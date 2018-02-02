Woman nearly raped in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in Lake City, where police said a woman was nearly raped Thursday night when three men pulled her into an SUV.

The Lake City Police Department said the attack was only stopped because someone happened to walk by.

It happened about 8 p.m. near the railroad tracks on Northwest Dixie Street while the woman was walking to a friend's house.

The woman told police she passed a dark-colored midsize SUV on Northwest Lake Jeffery Road near Young's Park and a man inside yelled at her to come "party with them" and offered her alcohol.

According to police, the woman continued walking past the well-known tobacco barns the but noticed the SUV was following her.

When she began to cross the railroad tracks on Northwest Dixie Street, police said, the vehicle cut in front of her and three men got out.

She told police that one of them came up behind her, put something around her neck and began chocking her while dragging her toward the SUV.

Once they got her inside, police said, the men began to forcefully remove her clothes in an attempt to rape her but then a person walked by.

The three men told her it was her "lucky day," let her go and then took off.

Police said one of the black men had medium-length dreads and the other two had shorter hair. Officers were told that all of the men were wearing black shirts, one of which had gold graffiti on it.

Anyone with information about the identities of the men is asked to call the Police Department at 386-752-4343 and ask for the Criminal Investigations Division.

