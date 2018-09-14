Man sought after shooting, robbery near Lake City church

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Officers asked for help finding a suspected shooter after a man was robbed and found shot outside a church, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Investigators said Joseph L. Witt, 26, is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on charges of battery and robbery after police responded Monday to the Souls Harbor Church of God in Christ and found Wayne A. Turner, 49, with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

While officers searched the area for the shooter, Melrose Park Elementary was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Students were also held inside Niblack Elementary School and Richardson Sixth Grade Academy.

Turner was flown to a Gainesville hospital where he was treated and later released.

According to the Police Department, Witt is currently on probation for robbery and smuggling contraband into a prison. If seen, do not approach him and call 911.

