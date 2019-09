COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that it's helping the Florida Highway Patrol in a manhunt for a fugitive.

The post said a man bailed from a car in the area of State Road 47 and Wester Road near the Southwoods subdivision.

A detailed description and name were not provided.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.