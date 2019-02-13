Semi carrying frozen turkeys catches fire in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A semi-truck carrying frozen turkeys was involved in a fiery crash Tuesday evening in Lake City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dana Davis, 50, from Lake City was airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with serious injuries. The crash happened about 7:40 p.m. on U.S. 90 at Southeast Timberwolf Drive, near the entrance to Florida Gateway College.

Troopers said Davis’ pickup truck was traveling west on the highway when she struck a semi tractor-trailer attempting to make a U-turn. According to the Lake City Reporter, the semi was struck near its fuel tank, causing the tank to leak. Troopers said that led to the pickup and the semi, which was hauling frozen turkeys, catching fire. Both vehicles were burned.

Despite the blaze, troopers said it was discovered during the cleanup that some of the turkeys were still frozen. All eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 90 were shut down for several hours right after the crash.

Jose Mediaceja, 50, the driver of the semi was not injured in the crash. Troopers said he will likely be ticketed because he didn't yield the right of way and made an improper U-turn.

