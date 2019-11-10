Senior citizen injured in Columbia County crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 67-year-old woman was injured after being involved in a rear-end crash Saturday.

FHP says a 2019 Nissan Sentra being driven by Shawn Pearson, 23, rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma as he attempted to pass on State Road 47 near Alice Gun.

The Tacoma overturned, traveled off the roadway and hit a parked car in a parking lot.

FHP says Pearson ran on foot and was captured a short time later. He's charged with careless driving, following too close, driving without a license, second offense, felony leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and failure to stop and render aid.

