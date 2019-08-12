Woman accused of trafficking narcotics says she was taking them to prison

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Homestead woman arrested in Lake City and charged with trafficking narcotics told deputies she was going to a prison to sell the drugs, according to deputies.

Ana Gomez, 47, is now jailed on a $262,000 bond. She's charged with criminal conspiracy, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking amphetamines.

According to an arrest report, shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, two deputies responded to a suspicious car that was parked near the intersection of SW Cypress Lake Road and State Road 247 in Lake City.

It said two women who were inside the car told deputies they parked at that location to talk about one of them experiencing a recent breakup. The driver was later identified as Gomez. Deputies noted in the report that she was acting suspiciously and seemed unsure when answering basic questions.

Because of the suspicious behavior, K-9 Arco was deployed to sniff for narcotics and the dog picked up a scent of drugs, the report stated. That gave deputies probable cause to search the car. During their search, the deputies found an undisclosed amount of cash in $20 and $100 denominations inside a bag.

Deputies also noted in the report that they located substances that were hidden in the truck. The substances later tested positive for:

Cocaine

Methamphetamine

More than 50 grams of K-2, a synthetic marijuana

Another 7.5 grams of K-2 believed t0 be laced with fentanyl

Columbia County deputies also seized her Gomez's cell phone as evidence, according to the report,

Investigators say during a video-recorded conversation between Gomez and one of the deputies, Gomez admitted to packaging the narcotics which she said were to be delivered to someone in prison.

Gomez told the deputy she was behind on her home payments and needed to make money.

According to the report, Gomez told the deputy that what she did was stupid and that she was a church going person.

The case is still under investigation to determine if her statements about delivering the narcotics to a prison are true.

It doesn’t appear that the passenger in the car was arrested.



