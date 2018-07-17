Deputies: Woman fires 8 shots at ex-boyfriend during burglary

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Columbia County man was charged with burglary and assault after he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and was met with gunfire, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

The homeowner told deputies she had gotten a domestic violence injunction against Cody Salanci, 27, and Salanci was not allowed within 500 feet of her home, the Sheriff's Office said. The homeowner said she was 26 weeks pregnant when Salanci first hit her, and he has not lived at her address since June 1.

According to the incident report, the ex-girlfriend decided to stay at a hotel the after receiving harassing phone calls from Salanci in July. When she returned home July 8, she found her door kicked-in, a knife stuck in her wall, writing on a mirror and a note.

Early Saturday morning, the woman said she grabbed her handgun when she heard Salanci come through the front door, the incident report said. As Salanci was running at her, she fired five shots at Salanci.

During a scuffle, Slanaci got hold of the woman's gun and cellphone, and he went for the door, the Sheriff's Office said. The woman then grabbed a shotgun and fired three more shots at the front door.

Investigators said after taking the woman's car and driving through a locked gate, Salanci got away. Deputies later caught up with him just north of White Springs.

Deputies said he had injuries to his neck and finger, but it's unclear if he was shot.

Salanci was taken to a hospital and later taken to jail. He was charged with aggravated assault, burglary and vehicle theft.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.