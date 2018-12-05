Woman found dead in Lake City motel room

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Columbia County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman whose body was found in a motel room just outside Lake City.

Deputies were performing a welfare check on the woman who was staying at the Sands Motel at 1600 E. Duval Street. There was no answer at the door and neighbors said they had not seen her, but said it was normal for days to go by without her being seen.

Deputies had the manager unlock the door and found Patricia Wood dead. The Sheriff's Office said there was trauma on her upper body and called detectives to begin a homicide investigation.

Wood's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Jacksonville where evidence will be collected and the cause of death determined.

At this time, no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

