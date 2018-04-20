Student shot at Forest High School in Marion County, district says

OCALA, Fla. - One student was injured Friday morning and another was taken into custody in a shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Marion County deputies said.

A robocall to students indicated that the student who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The call said the school was completely locked down and that law enforcement were at the scene.

Parents were urged to go immediately to First Baptist Church of Ocala on Southeast Maricamp Road, where they will be reunited with their children.

Parents will not be allowed on campus and were asked to avoid the area.

The message we are given. pic.twitter.com/5SYPpqDgJ9 — Athena Volume 1 (@AthenaAtsides) April 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.