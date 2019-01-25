Deputies find 3 bodies at Central Florida home, search for suspect

CHULUOTA, Fla. - Central Florida deputies searching for whoever killed two men and a woman at a home northeast of Orlando.

WKMG-TV reported that Seminole County deputies found the bodies Friday morning after an employer of one of the victims called the sheriff's office to request a well-being check.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said a woman in her 50s and two men in their 30s were found inside the home suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

"I can't speak to any of the names of the involved parties as of yet and there has been no suspect identified as of yet," Lemma told WKMG.

One victim was near the garage, one was near the kitchen and a third was in what appeared to be a home office. The shooting is believed to have happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

Lemma said there were no signs of a break-in at the Chuluota home, leading investigators to believe the victims knew the killer. Deputies were looking a person of interest, 29-year-old Grant Amato. They say he could be driving a white Honda Accord that was missing from the house. Officials believe Amado might be in the Orlando area.

SCSO is investigating a triple homicide on Sultan Cir, Chuluota. We are looking for a PERSON OF INTEREST, Grant Amado, 29. He may be driving a ‘96 white Accord with FL tag L1GH7. He should be considered armed & dangerous. If seen do not approach call 911. pic.twitter.com/35TwD0s82J — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) January 25, 2019

"I think we should treat the suspect as if they are armed but at this point in time, you never know what a criminal mind is going to do. Sometimes they get rid of the gun, sometimes they do that," Lemma said.

Lemma called the shootings "horrific" and said authorities hope to quickly make an arrest.

