Deputies: Florida man strips naked at airport, makes bomb threat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach International Airport was evacuated briefly Friday when a nude man took a joyride on the baggage carousel and made a hoax bomb threat, authorities said.

A sweep of the airport turned up no sign of explosives, but authorities did find a backpack with the man's clothes hidden in a hole in the wall of a bathroom, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

John Greenwood, 25, was taken into custody and transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where the sheriff said he is resting "comfortably." It's unclear what charges he will face.

Chitwood said the episode began about 6 a.m. when deputies were called to deal with a naked man in baggage claim who was trying to get out onto the tarmac.

He said deputies confronted and tased Greenwood, who then shouted: "We gotta get outta here, there's a bomb going to go off. I planted a bomb in the bathroom."

The sheriff said Greenwood, described as a frequent flyer, is known to law enforcement. Court records show he's awaiting trial following his September 2017 arrest for battery on a first responder.

The 25-year-old, who's been committed under the Baker Act multiple times, acknowledged taking the club drug Molly and other substances Thursday night, Chitwood said.

The evacuation caused some delays, but no flights were canceled as a result, according to an airport spokesperson.

