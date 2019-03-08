Deputies: Florida woman shoots boyfriend for snoring too loudly

A central Florida woman is under arrest after her boyfriend told investigators she shot him during a domestic dispute over how loudly he snores.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday after the couple had been playing cards and drinking for hours at the woman’s home in Cocoa, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies answering an accidental shooting call at the home found the victim lying down in a pool of blood in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound near his right armpit, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Lorie Michelle Morin, 47, told investigators that she was handing her loaded 20-gauge Mossberg shotgun to her live-in boyfriend when the gun accidentally went off, according to her arrest report.

Her boyfriend, however, said the couple had been drinking when they got into a row over her elbowing him the night before for snoring, the report said. He said the argument escalated when she shot him.

Morin was booked Thursday into the Brevard County jail, where she remains in custody on felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.