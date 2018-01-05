Disney offering Florida residents 3-day tickets for $159

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For a limited time only, Disney is offering Floridians three-day passes to any of its four theme park for just $159 a person.

The "Discovery Disney" ticket package means you can visit one park a day through June 24, according to the Disney World website, and it doesn't have to be on consecutive days.

You must be a Florida resident to take advantage of the discounted rate and provide a valid billing address at the time of purchase, the website says.

Plus, the offer includes a fourth day for just $20 more to accommodate those diehards who just can't seem to get enough of Disney.

Disney says these tickets are nontransferable and nonrefundable. They expire either six months after the date of first use, or on June 24.

To learn more about this special promotion, visit the Disney website.

