Double murder-suicide in South Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Police in Port St. Lucie responded to a home on Constellation Road Sunday morning after a 911 call. The caller told dispatchers that he shot his wife and her boyfriend and that children were in the house.

Police said when they arrived, a dead man was found at the back patio; and a man and woman were found dead inside the house. Two juveniles were found asleep in their beds.

WPTV.com reports that the children were removed from the home and placed with the Department of Children and Families.

