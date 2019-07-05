Adorable! Atlantic Beach 2-year-old sings 'God Bless America'

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A two-and-a-half-year-old girl sang "God Bless America" for the Fourth of July, and now everyone wants to know her story.

Little Amelia Day Bubenik learned to sing the national anthem at just 29 months old -- and mastered this tune in just a few days.

Her mom started teaching her the lyrics right after memorial day.

Listen to her belt the tune with such pride.

Amelia's mom says the tot loves watching the videos of herself singing.

