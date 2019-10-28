Beaches Town Center paid parking program begins Monday

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The pay-for-parking program at the Beaches Town Center will begin enforcement on Monday.

Commissioners approved the metered parking program earlier this year to ease congestion in the area.

"It's mixed emotions," resident Mike Berry said. "We don't want to push people away over something like that but parking is a gigantic issue here and something has to be done."

The paid parking spaces will be throughout the shopping and dining area of the Beaches Town Center in Atlantic and Neptune Beach. They will be identified by blue pavement markers in the space. There are seven kiosks in Neptune Beach and two in Atlantic Beach.

Paid parking will be enforced from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. The first half-hour of parking is free. After that, it's $1 per half-hour. Drivers can pay at the nearest kiosk or by downloading the Flowbird App.

In Atlantic Beach, cars are not allowed to park in a pay-to-park space from 3-5 a.m.

For Neptune Beach residents, the city has allocated designated spaces on Cherry, Walnut and 2nd streets for registered parkers. Atlantic Beach is offering a 50% discount for registered Atlantic Beach residents.

To register, visit northbeachesparkingcom.

