ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A fisherman hooked more than he bargained for while he was fishing along the shoreline at Atlantic Beach.

News4Jax anchor Jennifer Waugh was there when he pulled in a black tip shark. It was about 4-and-a-half feet long.

The fisherman released the shark back into the water after posing for a few photos.

