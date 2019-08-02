Pedestrian, bike safety to be discussed at Atlantic Beach quarterly town hall

FreeImages.com/Luka Rister

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The city of Atlantic Beach wants to hear from you at its quarterly town hall this weekend. Mayor Ellen Glasser told News4Jax the focus will be on pedestrian and biker safety while updating the community on plans to improve and better connect parks like Donner Park.

“We have a lot of people that are engaged in recreation activities,” explained Glasser. “We’re split in the middle by a very busy corridor with Mayport Road. It’s a family-friendly environment so we want to make sure we do what we can to protect people.”

The Mayor said several ideas are being discussed including bike safety events and what’s called a ‘safety town’ to teach younger kids how to ride their bikes safely. The city is seeking public input.

“The important thing with parks like this, a lot of people use it every day, so whatever we plan it has to be a right fit for our community, it needs to fit the needs that we have and we have to be able to afford it,” Glasser said.

The town hall will be held Saturday, August 3 at the Baker Center at Donner Park at 2072 George Street.

