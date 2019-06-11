SaferWatch app gives Atlantic Beach police real-time alerts

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - An app was introduced Tuesday that provides people in Atlantic Beach real-time two-way communication with police.

SaferWatch allows users to report a crime or suspicious activity to police without calling. The web and mobile based security system was created to enhance security at schools, corporations, public vennues and neighborhoods.

After a user reports an incident, SaferWatch sends the user's physical location and profile. An instant notification gets sent to administrators and law enforcement, notifying them of the situation. A mass notification is sent to everyone after the report has been verified.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Michelle Cook said the concept behind the app is see something, send something.

"Tipsters who wish to be contacted will be informed that there information was received and they will be called back," Cook said. "The app also allows users to provide information anonymously.

The app can be downloaded by searching Saferwatch on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

