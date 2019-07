ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A large tree and power lines are down on Fourth Street in Atlantic Beach, according to the Police Department.

Fourth Street will remain closed until the tree can be removed and power lines can be fixed.

JEA and Atlantic Beach Public Works employees are at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries or what caused the tree and power lines to come down.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.