Lawyers say City Council can't halt special election on school sales tax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite an opinion to the contrary from the General Counsel's Office, three high-powered attorneys say the City Council has no authority to halt a sales tax referendum proposed by the Duval County School Board.

A memo was issued Friday by Scott Cairns, Hank Coxe and W.C. Gentry, a former member of the school board. In the memo, which was obtained Tuesday by News4Jax, the attorneys say Florida law is clear that when a school board passes a resolution calling for a special election, "The resolution shall be placed on the ballot by the governing body of the county."

The lawyers say the City Council has no authority to take on oversight of the school board's decision. They say the City Council's position is "contrary to a plain reading" of Florida law and a "fundamental misapprehension of its power vis-à-vis the school board."

The City Council and school board agree there is a problem with dilapidated schools in Duval County, and most agree the half-cent sales tax is the best way to fund school renovations. They're at odds over when to put the measure on a ballot.

Both are scheduled to sit down together next week to work on a solution. During the meeting, it's expected they will get answers from the state attorney general and city lawyers as to who has the last say when the issue goes to a ballot.

The joint meeting is set for Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. Dr. Diana Greene, the school superintendent, said the board is prepared to address any issues related to the referendum during the meeting.

