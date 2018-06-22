Duval County voters warned of misleading election mailing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan is warning about potentially misleading mailings that Jacksonville residents could receive in the weeks leading up to elections, set for later this year.

Elections officials said the mail-outs look official and include Florida voter registration applications with information prefilled and are sometimes addressed to informal names, children under voting age, dead family members and even pets.

The letters originate from the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information, two organizations not associated with the Florida Division of Elections or the Duval County supervisor of elections, according to Hogan.

The VPC and CVI generate address lists for the mailings from outdated and often incorrect data, which can lead to confusion regarding eligibility for voting, especially among voters who are already registered.

Local election officials said Duval County voters who know they are registered are urged to confirm their voter record by using the “Voter Status” link on the Supervisor of Elections website, at www.duvalelections.com, or call the Supervisor of Elections office instead of relying on information printed on these mailed-out applications.

The Supervisor of Elections said those who want to register to vote online, a new Florida Division of Elections portal is available at www.registertovoteflorida.gov.

Otherwise, applicants may access Florida Voter Registration Application forms at either Supervisor of Elections office at 105 East Monroe Street or at your local Tax Collector’s office or Public Library.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.