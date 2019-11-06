Duval school officer accused of pointing replica gun at student is fired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Duval County Public Schools police officer accused of putting a fake gun to the head of a student was fired during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

According to school records, on April 30, Joshua Gwynes pointed a realistic replica firearm at a student's head. The incident happened at Ribault High School.

An investigation was launched, and the school board determined the actions the officer was accused of "had no legitimate justifications and were unacceptable for any law enforcement officer."

After the decision was made to terminate Gwynes, News4Jax asked Lori Hershey, the school board chair, about what happened. She said she couldn't comment beyond the report.

According to the report, the student is an 11th-grader who has cognitive deficiencies. The board said Gwynes' actions caused emotional and mental abuse of the student.

The officer can appeal the board's decision.

