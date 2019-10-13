FDOT to host public hearing on proposed changes to Southside Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People who live in the Deerwood Park area of the southside may be interested in a public hearing happening Oct. 23 at the Southeast Regional Library off Deerwood Park Blvd.

The public hearing is about proposed changes to the roadway including adding striping and medians at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Deerwood Park Boulevard.

Attendees will be able to view displays and discuss the proposed changes with project leaders during the open house from 4 to 6 p.m.

Public comment begins at 6 p.m.



Proposed improvements include:

Median access

Construction of a displaced left turn lane from southbound Southside Boulevard to Deerwood Park Boulevard

Adding a left turn lane from Deerwood Park Boulevard to southbound Southside Boulevard

Adding a right turn lane from northbound Southside Boulevard to Deerwood Park Boulevard

Adding a left turn lane from northbound Southside Boulevard to AC Skinner Parkway

Adding a right turn lane from Deerwood Park Boulevard to northbound Southside Boulevard

Modifications to drainage, lighting, signals, signage and pavement markings



