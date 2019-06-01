3-foot gator pulled from surf at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - It was a rare sight for beachgoers, who watched as an alligator was pulled from the surf Saturday in Jacksonville Beach.

According to Capt. Max Ervanian, with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue, the 3-foot gator was found in the water near 5th Avenue South.

Ervanian said Ocean Rescue contacted the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for assistance.

The FWC took possession of the gator. A viewer shared this video with News4Jax:

🚨 FWC pulled a 3-foot juvenile gator 🐊 from Jacksonville Beach (video provided by Adrielle Plasencia). — Quan McWill (@QuanMcwil_TV) June 1, 2019

