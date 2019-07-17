Active shooter drill scheduled at Jacksonville Beach school

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Active shooter training was scheduled to take place Wednesday at a Jacksonville Beach school, police said.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said Wednesday morning that it would be conducting active shooter training at St. Paul’s Catholic School on Second Avenue North.

Police said the training was in conjunction with school officials and staff.

If you notice police and rescue activity at St. Paul’s Catholic Church and School in Jacksonville Beach - it’s an active shooter DRILL. Thanks you first responders for keeping us safe. @wjxt4 @COJB_Government @JaxBeachPD @JFRDJAX pic.twitter.com/W6tbaxYrvU — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) July 17, 2019

