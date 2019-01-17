BEAM helping federal workers impacted by shutdown

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Federal workers impacted by the partial government shutdown who work or live at the beach can receive financial assistance and food from the Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry (BEAM).

With the governement shutdown now in its 27th day, BEAM is extending its services to help federal workers struggling to make ends meet without a paycheck.

The organization serves low income residents in Jacksonville’s beaches communities and relies heavily on community support to assist neighbors in a time of need. BEAM can help residents pay rent, mortgage and utility bills as well as provide food for families. It also has a pantry with fresh vegetables grown in its garden.

The services are only available to those who either work or live in one of the beaches communities- Atlantic, Neptune, Ponte Vedra or Jacksonville beaches. This covers those living in the following zipcodes:

32227

32233

32266

32250

32082

32224

BEAM is also helping families apply for food stamps.

There is one in Mayport which is convenient for anyone stationed at the coast guard base and also one in Jacksonville Beach at 850 6th Avenue South. For more information call: 904-241-2326 or visit their website here: Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.