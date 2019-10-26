Bicyclist hit by car, pushed into light post at beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was hit by a car and pinned between the car and light pole Saturday off Third Street near the intersection of Osceola.

Witnesses said the driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra was heading south of Third Street passing through the intersection when he was ht by the driver of a blue Subaru Outback.

The collision caused the first car to spin out into the sidewalk, pinning a passing bicyclist, who was on sidewalk, between the first car and the light post.

Witnesses said the bicyclist's legs were pinned, and she could not walk but was conscious when taken to a hospital.

The names of the drivers and bicyclists have not yet been released. Privacy laws prevent News4Jax from getting condition reports on those involved in the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.