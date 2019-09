JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A bicyclist has died after he was hit by a car near Adventure Landing, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Sgt. Larry Smith said the 29-year-old man was a transient who was hit at10:37 p.m. on Beach Boulevard and 20th Street North. He was transported to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Officers said the driver was cooperating and did not appear to be at fault.

