Construction set to begin on Margaritaville in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Construction on the new Margaritaville Resort in Jacksonville Beach is expected to begin early this year.

City officials told News4Jax they are waiting for the final permits to begin work on the new beach-side resort.

It will be located between Sixth and Seventh avenues next to the Casa Marina Hotel.

On Friday, construction crews were on-site testing equipment for construction. They expect work to begin next month once all the proper permits are received.

The new resort will be eight stories high with more than 200 rooms. It will have an internal parking garage and several outdoor amenities including a pool and fire-pit. The hotel will also have a fitness center and a restaurant.

Several residents told News4Jax they think it will be a good addition to the area. Other residents who live nearby said they're concerned about extra traffic. They said congestion gets bad on the weekends during special events and fear it might get worse.

The eight-story resort is an exception to a city ordinance that does not allow new buildings to be built that are more than three stories. According to the architect, the hotel will have car lifts in a valet parking garage to help manage space.

