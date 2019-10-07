Day of rainy weather brings heavy flooding to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Rounds of heavy rain throughout Monday flooded streets along Jacksonville Beach.

Photos shared by a News4Jax viewer showed some of the high flooding along 3rd Street near Fletcher Middle School.

The newsroom received several calls during the evening about flooding in other parts of the beaches. If you see flooding in your neighborhood, send your photos and video to the News4Jax Facebook page.

News4Jax Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan is anticipating flooding in other areas including the University of North Florida, Fruit Cove and Baymeadows.

Meteorologist George Winterling said as of 3:45 p.m., nearly 3 inches of rain fell in the Beauclerc neighborhood.

Here's a look at the conditions forecast throughout the area.

