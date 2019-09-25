Family & police want answers in Jacksonville Beach father's murder

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Five weeks after the murder of a Jacksonville Beach father of three, his family is pleading for answers.

Jake Hall, 28, was killed Aug. 15 in front of his apartment on 2nd Street North as his 2-year-old daughter stood just a few feet away.

Now, police are asking for the public's help in their race against time to catch Hall's killer.

"He just loved his kids so much, and he didn't deserve this," said Robin Rodenbaugh, his friend and ex-wife. "He didn't do anything at all to deserve any of this."

The violent death of a well-known neighbor came as a shock to the Jacksonville Beach community.

"It takes time," Detective Sgt. David Young, supervisor of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department's Investigations Unit, told News4Jax.

Young said Hall was shot five times, several of them coming at close range. Historically, he said, that would indicate the crime was not random, but rather personal in nature.

"It was a grudge, it meant something," he said. "It was very personal to them. It was quick."

Detectives have a secured room dedicated to evidence and leads related to the case. They call it their war room and say it has information that could help them catch the killer as they try to connect the dots.

So far, investigators have yet to determine a motive.

"We know that Mr. Hall was very friendly, was seeing a lot of different people," Young said. "And those people are being interviewed. And everyone that was interviewed had an ex, whether it was an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband. Those folks are being interviewed."

Police are still pulling cell phone records and surveillance. They've also sent DNA and shell casings off for testing, but they say witness information could hold the key to catching the killer. They said the case has not gone cold, but tips are few and far between.

"We have an obligation to the victim's family to give them closure," Young said. "And that's what I'm looking for. I'm looking at giving closure to a family."

Hall is survived by two daughters and a son, ages 2 to 5.

Anyone with information that could help police with the case is asked to come forward. They can call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

