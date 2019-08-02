Fire at Beach Buggy in Jacksonville Beach sparked by charger

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A large fire was sparked by a golf cart charger Thursday night at Beach Buggy in Jacksonville Beach.

According to Jacksonville Beach Fire and Rescue, there was an electrical issue with the cart charger. Five of the carts were damaged in the fire.

The owners of the business said no one was hurt in the fire.The golf carts that caught fire were recently purchased.

The fire did about $100,000 worth of damage, according to Fire and Rescue. Six people from a second floor Airbnb had to be evacuated.

The transportation service provides free rides to people in the area via an app. The service recently expanded to the San Marco area.

