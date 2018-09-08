Florence creates powerful surf, increasing risk of rip currents

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - While Tropical Storm Florence remains far from Northeast Florida, the effects of the powerful system are already creating powerful waves and increasing the risk of rip currents.

Don't be fooled by what may look like a beautiful day at the beach. That's the warning from experts who say looks can be deceiving. Danger could be lurking below what looks like calm ocean water.

"Most rip current deaths occur on sunny or partly cloudy days, when conditions are pleasant," News4Jax Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan said. "Rip currents kill more people than hurricanes and tornadoes combined."

Experts say the waves may not be particularly big, but they are more powerful, which is what causes the rip currents.

Lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach are not taking any chances. They are keeping a close eye on the situation and swimmers.

“The biggest thing that we encourage is that they not swim directly against the rip current, so if they feel like they’re getting pulled out to sea, (they need) to swim with the longshore current, if there is one present, and then into shore once they feel themselves out of the (rip) current,” said lifeguard Gordon Vandusen.

Lifeguards recommend you swim near a lifeguard stand and listen to the warnings. Again, they say it’s important not to be deceived by the pleasant appearance of the water.

