Jacksonville Beach loosens rules for dogs on beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - After lengthy talks, Jacksonville Beach city leaders have decided to loosen the rules for dogs on the beach.

The Jacksonville Beach City Council on Tuesday night voted in favor of a new ordinance, which matches changes recently approved by the Neptune Beach City Council.

That community's new ordinance allows leashed dogs on the beach anytime from October to March, but in the busier summer months, dogs can't be on the beach between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There are concerns about enforcement, but the City Council said volunteers and educating the public should alleviate concerns.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.