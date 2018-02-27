Jacksonville Beach pier to partially reopen Thursday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - About 625 feet of the Jacksonville Beach Pier will reopen for use Thursday, Jacksonville officials said.
The coastal centerpiece was closed after it endured a beating from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. And Hurricane Irma in 2017 caused more issues, delaying repairs.
The decks have been replaced and new railings are on the side.
The portion set to reopen Thursday is from the seawall to piling 17.
Fees for access will be $1 and fishing will cost $3.
The rest of the pier will remain closed as it's analyzed for a re-design.
