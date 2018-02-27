Jacksonville Beach pier to partially reopen Thursday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - About 625 feet of the Jacksonville Beach Pier will reopen for use Thursday, Jacksonville officials said.

The coastal centerpiece was closed after it endured a beating from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. And Hurricane Irma in 2017 caused more issues, delaying repairs.

The decks have been replaced and new railings are on the side.

SKY4: Drone video of Jacksonville Beach pier

The portion set to reopen Thursday is from the seawall to piling 17.

Fees for access will be $1 and fishing will cost $3.

The rest of the pier will remain closed as it's analyzed for a re-design.

