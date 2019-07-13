Jacksonville Beach police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Photos of Ra’Nahri Harrell provided by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department on Saturday asked for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl.

Ra’Nahri Harrell, 16, was last seen at her grandmother's home about 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said she is driving a silver 2017 Kia Forte with Florida tag HCQG48.

The teen was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone who has seen her or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 904-247-6339.

