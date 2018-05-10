Police: Jacksonville student tried to steal Blake Bortles' truck

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - An uninvited guest crashed a Jacksonville Beach house party Wednesday night after trying to steal Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles' pickup truck, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

According to the police report, Joseph Horton, 18, a student at Fletcher High School, got into Bortles' new Ford F-150, which was left unlocked with the keys inside and rummaged through the interior.

Witnesses told police the act was caught on the home's surveillance video, and Horton seemed to have an affinity for the vehicles parked in the driveway. The video was said to show Horton removing Bortles' wallet from the truck, which was later found on the ground.

Witnesses told police Horton then tried to drive off in the truck, but was boxed in by other cars. Once he got out, he made his way into the home and upstairs.

Neither the homeowner nor party guests recognized the man, which is when police were called. When officers arrived, Horton was standing under the close watch of Bortles and two of quarterback's friends.

Horton told police he was at the party looking for a former girlfriend, but no one at the party knew whom he was talking about. Horton was arrested and charged with burglary, trespassing and grand theft.

Horton gave police his address, which turned out to be a multimillion-dollar home on the Intracoastal Waterway just a few blocks down the street. Neighbors said he lives there with his parents.

