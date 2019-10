A 27-year-old Jacksonville man died Saturday after being pulled out of the ocean at 6th Avenue South in Jacksonville Beach.

Jacksonville Beach police responded at 6:07 p.m. to a distressed swimmer. The man was pulled from the water in cardiac arrest. CPR was performed, and he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

