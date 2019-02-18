Massive rattlesnake captured in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach had a scaly visitor on Monday.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said they received several calls about a man walking around with a rattlesnake in his hand.

Authorities located the man, who they say is homeless, holding the snake south of the Best Western in Jacksonville Beach. Police say he apparently was “showing and telling” people around town.

"When our officers arrived on scene, there was no place to secure the snake and so obviously he was not going to drop the snake, so the only place he could think of would be to throw him in the backseat of a caged police car to secure the snake safely," Sgt. Larry Smith said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission helped wrangle a massive diamondback rattlesnake. The FWC relocated the snake in a wooded area in Duval County.

City officials estimate the snake was measured around seven or eight feet long.

Police and FWC say the man will not face charges, but they want to remind people it is illegal and dangerous to handle wild venomous animals.

If you see a wild venomous animal in your neighborhood call police.

Well, meanwhile in Jacksonville Beach this morning.... 6, 7, or 8 feet? I'm not getting the tape measure out. Thank you to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for relocating our guest. pic.twitter.com/79L6w5ok5p — COJB Police (@JaxBeachPD) February 18, 2019

