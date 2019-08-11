One last day at beach before school bell rings Monday morning

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - School is back in session Monday for thousands of students in Northeast Florida, but on Sunday kids enjoyed their last day of summer break at Jacksonville Beach.

It's one last hurrah for students before their alarms go off Monday and they begin a new school year.

With scorching heat and sunny skies, it was a perfect day for fun in the sun for hundreds of kids.

Jake Phinney will start first grade on Monday, but he's not thinking about it now.

"I just got to play with all my cousins," Phinney said.

Families flocked to Jacksonville Beach for the last day of summer break, including the Phinneys, from Lake City.

Leah Phinney will be going into 10th grade Monday.

"It’s pretty great. We’ve been having a lot of fun and just chilling at the beach. It’s been really nice," she said.

On Monday, students in Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Columbia, Baker, Bradford, Flagler, Putnam and Union counties head back to school.

Parents seem to be ready to get back into the groove.

"I’m ready to get back into routine and a schedule," said Laura Phinney.

Some students are looking forward to going back to class while others would rather be at the beach.

"I hate school. I just hate it," Jake Phinney said. "It's boring."

Students in Clay County will have an extra day to play in the sun because they don't head back to class until Tuesday.

