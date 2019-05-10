Police capture Alabama murder suspect in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with an Alabama murder case was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Jacksonville Beach, authorities said.

Lucas Ray Kemp, 18, of Huntsville, Alabama, was among three people detained about 12:45 p.m. at the beach near 1st Street South, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Of the three, Kemp was the only individual arrested as there was an active warrant out for his arrest stemming from an unspecified murder and burglary in Madison, Alabama, a suburb of Huntsville.

The two others detained by police were questioned and released once local investigators learned that they were viewed as witnesses in the Alabama case, the police department stated in a news release.

Officers were alerted to Kemp’s presence after a pickup truck sought by investigators in Madison was found parked in the area, the release said. Shortly afterward, Kemp was taken into custody nearby.

Sgt. Larry Smith said Thursday's arrest was a great example of how technology can help police.

"The license plate readers in our surrounding jurisdictions alerted us to the vehicle being in our area. Subsequently, leading to the arrest of an out of state murder suspect," Smith said.

Kemp was taken to the Duval County jail, where he remains in custody on a warrant as a fugitive from justice, jail logs show. It’s unclear when he’ll be extradited back to Alabama.

