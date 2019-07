JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

It happened on 2nd Street North and 7th Avenue. Officers have blocked 2nd Street North between 4th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

Officers are in the initial stages of the investigation and say more information will be provided once family members have been notified.

