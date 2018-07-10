Police: Woman stole $2.3K worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who police said stole more than $2,300 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty.

Police said the woman was accompanied by a young girl Thursday when she went into the store on Third Street South, selected $816 in merchandise and then left without paying.

The next day, police said, the woman and the child returned to the store. During Friday's trip to Ulta Beauty, the woman took $1,500 in merchandise and, once again, left without paying, according to police.

On Tuesday, officers released surveillance images from the two thefts.

Anyone who recognizes the woman pictured is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 904-813-4691.

