Renewed call for information in Jacksonville Beach father's death

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Investigators with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department on Monday made a renewed push for information in the shooting death of a father of three.

Jake Hall, 28, was found shot to death on Aug. 15 near the intersection of 17th Avenue North and Second Street North. The Police Department said Monday it was diligently following up on leads. However, investigators ask anyone with information to come forward.

Hall was killed just steps away from his apartment in Jacksonville Beach. He had two daughters and a son -- 2, 3 and 5 years old.

"He really loved his kids. He really loved his life," Hall's ex-wife, Robin Rodenbaugh, told News4Jax.​"There are no words that can explain this loss. My children no longer have a father," she continued.

Sgt. Larry Smith originally told News4Jax that investigators have found no motive and do not have any suspect information. He said finding the shooter was the department's top priority.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477). An email can be sent to tipline@jaxbchfl.com

