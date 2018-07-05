Police need help to ID woman, man in Jacksonville Beach sex attack

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach police are investigating a sexual battery reported to have happened in the early morning hours Sunday.

Police said they have limited information and do not have the exact time or location of the incident because there was a delay in reporting the incident by the victim.

Police released sketches of a Hispanic woman and a black man and are asking for the public's help to identify them.

The woman is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, with black shoulder length hair, green eyes, approximately 145 pounds and between 25-30 years old.

The man is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 175 pounds, between 25-30 years old with no facial hair.

The suspect’s vehicle is a black single cab truck, and police also released an image of the vehicle that they said was captured in surveillance video at Beach Boulevard and 1st Street South, around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on the individuals or who can identify the truck is asked to contact Detective Corporal Watts at 904-270-1661.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.