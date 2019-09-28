2 pedestrians seriously injured in Jax Beach crash

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a car early Saturday morning on Third Street North in Jacksonville Beach.

The car crashed into a JTA bus stop shelter in front of Jacksonville Beach City Hall.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department blocked off all north and southbound lanes of Third Street between Beach Boulevard and Second Avenue for several hours to investigate the scene.

There was no word on the condition of the pedestrians of if the driver of the car was hurt.

