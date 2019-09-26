'Uncle Rico' dines at Jacksonville Beach Waffle House

PHOTOS BY: Only In Duval on Instagram

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - What is "Uncle Rico" from Napoleon Dynamite doing in Jacksonville Beach, you ask? Whatever he feels like doing, gosh!

Only In Duval, a popular Instagram account specializing in Jacksonville-specific antics, posted photos of actor Jon Gries seated at Waffle House in Jacksonville Beach.

The images appear to show Gries in character filming an interview with an unidentified man seated across the table from him. Rico, of course, is known for his outlandish claim that he could throw a football a quarter of a mile.

The popularity of the Uncle Rico character has seen a resurgence with the rise of Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has won over fans because of his stellar play and eccentricities, including a passing resemblance to the character.

We are working to learn what the filming is for... but we can only hope it is for something awesome.

Photos by: Only In Duval on Instagram & BeachDave



