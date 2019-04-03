Man's death in Mayport being investigated as murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The death of a 26-year-old man, whose body was found along a road in Mayport, is being investigated as a murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office revealed on Tuesday.

The man's body was found just after midnight Monday along Featherwood Drive. They initially believed the man died from a hit-and-run accident, but investigators said evidence at the scene indicated foul play was involved.

Homicide detectives said they didn't know if the man died where he was found or if he was killed somewhere else and left there.

The man was not identified.

