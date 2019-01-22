How you can help active duty members affected by shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Exactly one month into the government shutdown, members of the U.S. Coast Guard are still working without pay.

To help active duty members in Northeast Florida, the Greater Jacksonville Florida Area USO is collecting donations Tuesday to distribute to those impacted by the shutdown. They are asking for diapers, baby food, and pet food. In addition, they are collecting gas cards and grocery store gift cards.

Donations are being accepted at the USO Mayport at 2560 Mayport Road. A paypal account has also been setup: https://www.paypal.me/neflcpoa.

USO Mayport is partnering with Feeding Northeast Florida for a second food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 24.

“These are our people, our men and women who are protecting our waterways throughout the state of Florida and, frankly, it’s our responsibility to take care of those who are taking care of us,” said Frank Castillo, CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.

Thurday's food distribution will be at 10:30 a.m. at USO Mayport. Feeding Northeast Florida said the best way to help is monetarily by donating at https://www.feedingnefl.org/.

